The Denver Nuggets head to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting battle on Friday night. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Grizzlies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles 119-107 in the season opener. Initially, the Nuggets jumped off to a 14-point lead after the first quarter. But the Lakers clawed back to make it a 7-point game going into the fourth. Eventually, Denver pulled away for the win. Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, starting the season with a triple-double. Additionally, Jamal Murray had 21 points and six assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 2 of 3 from the triples. Likewise, Aaron Gordon added 15 points, while Michael Porter Jr. finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets shot 52.7 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from the 3-point line. Moreover, they held the Lakers to a shooting percentage of 45.6.

The Grizzlies lost 111-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Early on, Memphis had a 28-25 lead after the first quarter. But a terrible second quarter turned the game on its head, with the Pelicans eventually taking control. Significantly, Desmond Bane led the way with 31 points. Marcus Smart had 17 points in his Memphis debut. Additionally, Xavier Tillman Sr. added 17 points and 12 rebounds. But Jaren Jackson struggled, scoring 8 points on 2 of 9 shooting, including five misses from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 27.9 percent from the 3-point line. Additionally, they allowed the Pelicans to shoot 47.1 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies lost the battle of the boards 52-37.

The Nuggets won 2 of 3 last season. Conversely, the Grizzlies have won three in a row at home. The Grizzlies defeated the Nuggets 113-97 in the only meeting at FedEx Forum last season. However, Ja Morant was active in that game. He is currently serving a 25-game suspension.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Grizzlies Odds

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports Entertainment and NBA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets did almost everything correctly in their win against the Lakers. Amazingly, they controlled the tempo from start to finish. Denver also ensured Los Angeles did not threaten them when the game mattered the most.

The team shooting did its job, picking up from last season when they were the top shooting team in the league. Remarkably, Jokic and Murray are formidable and are difficult to stop. Defenses that key in on Jokic will, unfortunately, allow Murray to destroy them. Similarly, those who focus on shutting down Murray will suffer at the hands of Jokic. But Jokic and Murray have a great supporting cast, and they all produced on Tuesday. Now, they hope to replicate that effort. Gordon and Porter have specific roles in this offense and played it to perfection against the Lakers. Likewise, Caldwell-Pope shot 66 percent from the triples.

But the defense played hard on Tuesday, not allowing LeBron James or Anthony Davis to destroy them. Now, they must take that same mentality against a Memphis team that still has plenty of talent, even without Morant.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic and Murray continue to be a dynamic duo. Next, the Nuggets must clamp down on defense.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies did many things wrong on Wednesday. Now, they must figure out where it went wrong and fast. The Grizzlies have won without Morant before and will need that same mentality against the world champions.

The team must shoot better collectively as a team. Sadly, it did not go well on Wednesday. The 3-point shooting went south, as no one could hit a shot from beyond the arc. Jackson must do better and bounce back. Likewise, the Grizzlies will need more from their bench to avoid another second-quarter collapse. The Grizzlies will also expect Smart to do more in his second game with the team. Ultimately, his job is to put up buckets and clamp down on the defense. Smart is the ultimate versatile weapon.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can start hitting shots. Then, they must find a way to slow this explosive Denver offense.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies did not play efficiently at all on Wednesday. Regardless, they are capable of bouncing back. While they still may lose this game, expect the Grizzlies to least force the Nuggets to earn it.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-110)