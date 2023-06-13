Nikola Jokic is finally atop the world of basketball. After the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5, the Serbian became the first non-lottery pick to win the NBA Finals MVP and regular season MVP. He is not excited about this new feat and would rather go home.

The Serbian legend further cemented himself in the annals of NBA history but he had other things on his mind. When asked what he expected during the Denver Nuggets' championship parade, Nikola Jokic gave a hilarious answer, per ASAP Sports.

Nikola Jokic: "When is parade?" Reporter: "Thursday." Jokic: "No… I need to go home." Nikola Jokic on if he's looking forward to the championship parade in Denver 😂pic.twitter.com/tV64C7aLUk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

“When is the parade?,” the Nuggets star asked.

Everyone in the room exclaimed that it will take place on Thursday.

“No. I need to go home. I mean, we succeed in our jobs, and we won the whole thing. It's an amazing feeling. But like I said before, it's not everything in the world. I think. Okay, I won it. Okay, not I, we won it. But I think it's not the most important thing in the world still. There is a bunch of things that I like, that I like to do. Probably that's a normal thing. Nobody likes his job, or maybe they do. They're lying,” said Jokic.

He did answer more seriously later on about what he felt after the NBA Finals victory against the Miami Heat.

“But it's a good feeling when you know that you did something that nobody believes, and it's just us, it's just the organization, Denver Nuggets believing in us, every player believing in each other, and I think that's the most important thing,” the Nuggets superstar declared.

Nikola Jokic may not like his job a whole lot but he is sure good at it.