A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Nikola Jokic is absolutely ready for Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The two-time league MVP punctuated his warmup Monday night by dunking all over a giant human being in the form, making it clear that he’s 100 percent prepared to get the job done tonight.

Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports:

“Here’s how Nikola Jokic ended his warmup just now: He dunked over/on Nuggets assistant coach Boniface N’Dong, who’s 7-feet tall, then stared him down, and then hit him with the “too small” celebration.”

While he’s not known for his athleticism nor for insane jumping ability, Nikola Jokic is still dominating the Lakers with his combination of size, heft, and pure genius on the basketball court. Through three games in the series, Jokic has averaged 27.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 14.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists. Jamal Murray is leading the Nuggets in scoring versus the Lakers, but Nikola Jokic has been partly responsible for more points, thanks to his passing.

The Lakers are having a hard time trying to slow down Nikola Jokic, a problem they share with the rest of the league, and chances are, he’s going to get his usual numbers in Game 4, regardless of what adjustments Los Angeles makes.

Nikola Jokic is determined to lead the Nuggets to an NBA Finals-bert clinching victory as soon as this Monday, and that dunk he did just prior to Game 4 is just one of the great signs that Denver is about to get the job done tonight.