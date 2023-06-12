Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA at this point in time. The fact that he's led the Denver Nuggets all the way to the NBA Finals, and is now just one win away from becoming an NBA champion is a clear testament to this notion.

Be that as it may, Jokic wasn't actually the athletic type as a young boy. As a matter of fact, he was a chubby kid growing up. So much so, that it was his weight that ultimately determined the jersey number he would end up wearing in his career as a future NBA superstar.

Jokic was recently asked by Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero to shed some light on his No. 15 jersey. The Nuggets center laughed even before he told his story — one that centered around Jokic's unathletic physique as a boy:

“I was chubby, I was big, and No. 15 was the biggest jersey,” Jokic said. “… I just tuck with it. But I like it.”

Why is this so on-brand for Nikola Jokic? He certainly fits the mold of a dude that just went with the flow. He had no other choice but to go with the No. 15 shirt as a kid, and he has since stuck with it. As he said, though, he likes the number, so there's certainly no issue with it.

Jokic is able to joke about it now, but let's all remember that weight can present itself as a major issue for young boys and girls. Given the societal pressures that are in place at the moment, it seems that being overweight is something that can be a source of ridicule and in some extreme measures, bullying as well. This is obviously no laughing matter, and I guess the big takeaway here is that kids can take inspiration from Nikola Jokic's success story.