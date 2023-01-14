Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic missed Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury, and while his MRI in the past revealed “nothing sinister,” it is still a concerning issue.

Jokic actually sustained the injury back in October during a preseason game, and head coach Michael Malone admitted that his superstar has been troubled by it ever since then.

“It’s been bothering him for a while,” Malone said before noting that they decided to let him rest and let the discomfort calm down, per Mike Singer of Denver Post.

The good thing is that the Nuggets don’t see any long-term problem with the injured wrist. The hope is it heals up with enough rest, though the only question right now is how long Nikola Jokic will need before he ca get back to action.

Jokic could return as soon as Sunday’s showdown with the Orlando Magic, but there’s also a chance that he sits out once again in the Nuggets’ bid to have him fully healthy first.

The Serbian big man is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists, so it’s near impossible for one man to fill his shoes for the Nuggets. It will take multiple players for the team to make up for his absence. With that said, hopes are high he won’t need to sit out an extended period moving forward.

While Denver remains a talented bunch, they are just a different juggernaut with Jokic leading the way.