The Denver Nuggets visit Crypto.com Arena on Friday for a highly anticipated matchup with the LA Clippers. The Nuggets enter the game winners of four straight at 28-13, tied atop the Western Conference with the Memphis Grizzlies. LA, meanwhile, is 22-21, just 3-7 in its last 10 games while continuing to manage a rash of injuries and absences. Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Clippers

The two-time reigning MVP is still listed as questionable to play on Friday night with a right wrist injury.

Jokic initially suffered the injury in early October during a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He quickly underwent testing, with an MRI revealing “nothing sinister,” according to coach Michael Malone.

Jokic has certainly been no worse for wear since the regular season tipped off, his singular dominance leading Denver to the top of the West amid Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s re-acclimation from injury. He’s been so good that widespread expectations of voter fatigue in MVP voting have largely been put to the side.

The Serbian superstar is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and a career-high 9.7 assists per game while shooting 61.8% from the floor, also a personal best. Denver’s net rating is a laughable 24.9 points better with him on the floor, easily the best individual net on-off mark in basketball, per Cleaning the Glass.

Jokic’s right wrist definitely didn’t seem to be bothering him in Wednesday’s romp over the depleted Phoenix Suns, when he dropped 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists on 10-of-15 shooting in just 28 minutes of play.

Is Jokic playing against the Clippers? Check back here for a final answer on his status as we get closer to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PT).