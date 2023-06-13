With the Denver Nuggets being one win away from winning their first-ever NBA Championship, Nikola Jokic was having none of their efforts in the first half of NBA Finals Game 5 against the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets ended the half shooting a disgusting 1-15 from three with nine turnovers. The Heat have managed to take advantage of their struggles by getting a seven-point lead, but they are currently entering the fourth quarter on only a one-point lead. As of writing, the Nuggets are currently shooting 44% overall and are 9-17 from the free-throw line. Nikola Jokic is once again showing up for the team despite their struggles with 20 points on 8-11 shooting and 14 big rebounds, but his co-star Jamal Murray only has 12 points on 5-12 shooting and five turnovers. The team currently has a combined 4-25 from three, a putrid 16%. Bruce Brown has played 23 minutes off the bench, only shooting 3-12 from the field and 0-5 from three.

Jokic was recently seen being visibly upset during a timeout, galvanizing the team to get it together to close the series out:

Nikola Jokic was HEATED in this Nuggets timeout 😳pic.twitter.com/PrUtCBFDYs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

The Heat, the Nuggets' opponent, aren't doing any better, with Jimmy Butler only scoring eight points on 2-11 shooting, while Kyle Lowry has 12 points on 4-11 shooting. Bam Adebayo has currently been keeping the team afloat with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Martin has a team-high +13 on the floor with 10 points in 24 minutes on 4-9 shooting. Tyler Herro, who was questionable for Game 5, has not entered the game. The team is shooting 36% from the field overall and 26% from three, but hasn't been taking advantage very well of the struggles the Nuggets are facing currently.

Stay tuned as we'll have more on the Heat and the Nuggets at the final buzzer.