Maybe it's time to stop asking Nikola Jokic about his thoughts on every incredible stat line he puts up. Once again, the Denver Nuggets superstar center showed barely any interest in discussing another big game from him in the 2023 NBA Finals, as his focus continues to be on — and only on — bringing home Denver's first-ever NBA title in franchise history.

Following the Nuggets' 108-95 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on the road, Jokic was asked to comment on what he feels about becoming the fourth player in NBA history to generate the numbers he had in that victory.

“I mean, I don't know. It's nice. It's good. I mean I really don't know what to say,” Nikola Jokic said, sounding as though he's so used to dominating games that a mere 20-10-4 stat line in an NBA Finals game does not register to him as anything impressive.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 37 minutes on the floor in Game 4, Jokic had 23 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, and four assists. It was a subpar performance for Jokic, relatively speaking, but what mattered to him was that he and the Nuggets got the job done and moved just a win away from raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

That could happen as soon as this coming Monday, with the Nuggets looking to close the deal and finish the series against Jimmy Butler and the Heat at home.

So far in the 2o23 NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.