Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been in the news plenty this season, as NBA fans around the world have finally begun to recognize the generational talent and genius of the basketball savant.

As graceful as he is skilled, at a listed 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds, the things that Jokic is capable of on the basketball court don’t seem real. His season averages of 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game only serve to highlight his dominance but they don’t tell the entire story.

With the Nuggets sitting atop the Western Conference with a 46-19 record, it’s no wonder that the Nuggets anchor is considered the frontrunner for the 2022-23 NBA MVP Award. If he should win, it would be his third consecutive MVP award, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird.

Bird, who was also one of the most complete players that the league has ever seen, won the MVP award in 1984, 1985, and 1986.

However, there’s always been a sense that there may be voter fatigue when it comes to voting a player as MVP for more than back-to-back seasons. With that said, one person that doesn’t believe that should effect Jokic.

Discussing the chances of Joker winning his third consecutive MVP award, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević tells NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson that he “he deserves to get another one, the way he’s playing. I think you take him out of that team, it’s not even close to the same team.”

“The things that he does, you look at his stats, the efficiency he’s playing at, it’s very impressive… They’re (25-0) when he has a triple-double. And he plays in a winning way. He makes the right play.”