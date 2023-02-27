Can Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic win a third straight NBA MVP award? With each game that passes, it looks more and more likely that Jokic takes home the award once again. His numbers are eye-popping: 24.8 PPG, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists on 63.3 percent from the field. The Nuggets are also comfortably in the lead in the Western Conference with a 5.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.

As such, Jokic’s MVP candidacy is intriguing, and it’s tough to argue against him winning the award once again. Other NBA superstars are joining in and praising Jokic, including LeBron James (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN). The Lakers superstar isn’t making a big deal of Jokic potentially winning the award for a third straight time. “…at the end of the day, if he’s the MVP and he’s playing like the MVP, then you should get it year after year after year.”

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who just returned to the Western Conference, also gave a blunt take on Jokic’s MVP discussion: “Ain’t they No. 1 in the West? He’s playing like an MVP.”

There is no question Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level, although Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and even LeBron James have solid cases for the award. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell also chimed in on the year Nikola Jokic is having: “I don’t know if you all have been watching what Jokic is doing, it’s f—ing outrageous. … I definitely feel like I’m in that conversation as well, but he’s otherworldly and he’s been doing it at such a level.”

Jokic is averaging a triple-double, and the Nuggets are just walking through the West right now in hopes of making an NBA Finals appearance. As the NBA season draws to a conclusion, it sure will be a big talking point regarding the NBA MVP award, but Jokic could very well win a third straight piece of hardware.