The Denver Nuggets are just one win away from the NBA title, and while that is definitely good news, Nikola Jokic doesn't want his teammates to be complacent. After all, it also means that they haven't won anything yet.

Jokic said as much after the Nuggets took a 3-1 series lead with their 108-95 win in Game 4 on Friday. When asked about how he's feeling now that he's so close to winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Joker maintained his usual character and emphasized that they haven't gotten the job done.

“I mean, it's still one win. We need to win one more,” Jokic shared, further highlighting the mentality that they have shown throughout the postseason. Remember, when Denver swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, all they were saying was how they needed four more wins. Now, they are just one win away, a good step but just not there yet.

For what it's worth, however, Nikola Jokic didn't forget to give credit to his teammates and how they performed on Friday night. He particularly liked how they played with desperation, something that he wants to see until Nuggets win that fourth game in the NBA Finals.

“I like that we didn't relax. We didn't get comfortable. We were still desperate. We still want it. That's what makes me happy, that guys didn't relax,” Jokic added.

Nuggets fans will surely love that mentality from Nikola Jokic. Anything can happen in the NBA, and the last thing they want is for the team to celebrate early when they are so close to winning.

Fortunately, Jokic is there to keep the team focused on the real task at hand.