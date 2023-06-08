Nikola Jokic has repeatedly shown that all he cares about in basketball is winning games. It's not just a facade for the Denver Nuggets center. It's really just who he is. That persona was on full display again after the Nuggets crushed the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, 109-04, in which Jokic posted another mind-bending stat line.

Jokic, who got informed that he just became the first player ever in the history of the NBA Finals to drop a 30-20-10 game, had the same reaction to his feat as he probably would to static on a television screen.

To be honest, I don’t care. It’s just a stat,” Nikola Jokic said about his performance, per Tim McMahon of ESPN.

For the record, Nikola Jokic blasted the Heat in the game for 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the floor and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down 21 boards and distributed 10 assists in 44 minutes of action.

It's NBA title or nothing for Nikola Jokic. His eyes are on the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which he would gladly trade all his absurd stats and records for.

Jokic lost the MVP race this season to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers but he was not one to sweat that, as the only thing that matters to him is bringing Denver its first-ever NBA title in the franchise's first-ever trip to the NBA Finals. And once he achieves that goal, you can bet that he'll fly across the pond and barely be heard of for the most part of the offseason as he relaxes in Serbia.