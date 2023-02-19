The Denver Nuggets are in prime position to take home the Larry O’ Brien trophy this season. Behind the herculean efforts of Nikola Jokic, the team has looked near-unstoppable in the last few weeks. They’re not clear favorites in the West (no one is, really), but they’re certainly at the top of the list. In the event that they don’t win, though, Nikola Jokic has someone that he wishes would win it all: Luka Doncic. (video via ClutchPoints)

Nikola Jokic: “If we don’t make it, Luka [Doncic] of course. He’s my really good friend. That’s about it.”

The Mavs are in a more precarious position than the Nuggets. While Nikola Jokic and co. sit on top of the West, Luka Doncic’s crew are in sixth place. Dallas is trying to fend off the many teams trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, Denver is hard at work keeping the other top teams in the West at bay.

Thankfully for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is hell-bent on getting this team an NBA Championship. On the heels of back-to-back MVP performances, the Joker is somehow pulling out another MVP-caliber year. With a much-improved team around him, the Serbian monster has more space to carve out defenders with his frame and pick apart defenses with his passing.

The Nuggets may very well see the Mavs in the playoffs at some point. If that happens, expect Dallas to try and hunt Jokic with their lead guard combo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving. This will be the ultimate test for Jokic. He’s already proven that he’s a phenomenal offensive player. Can he hang on enough on defense to not become a liabilty?