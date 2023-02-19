The Dallas Mavericks have yet to win a game since the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic duo debuted, but Irving is not worried about it. The veteran guard knows he and his new backcourt partner needs time to learn to play with each other, and all they can do now is go through that process.

During the All-Star media day on Saturday, Irving was asked about his experience teaming up with other stars and the Mavs’ current struggles since he and Doncic paired up. The former Brooklyn Nets playmaker pointed out that he doesn’t see it as a problem, though he admitted that he wishes they could have gone through a training camp together so that the media won’t have to see all of their mistakes that are part of the learning process.

“It’s a fresh trade, so it’s going to be a figuring-out process. I wouldn’t call it trouble. I just—you know, we’ve dealt with some ups and downs throughout live games, and that’s our only way we can really grow,” Irving said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

“I wish we could have training camp together where you guys don’t see some of our mistakes, but we’re living it out in front of you guys. So for me I just have to prepare to be an incredible teammate, of course, but also be selfless enough to change my approach game to game. I have to be flexible and adaptable.”

Kyrie Irving made it clear, however, that he is ready to put in the work. He added that he’s looking forward to playing more with Luka Doncic and actually forming a bond and improving their chemistry in their bid to transform the Mavs into a contender.

“I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star break where we have some home games, [can] break some bread with our families and just really include everybody that’s going to be on this journey with us,” Irving added.

Doncic and Irving have played in just two games together, and while they showed they can both score, they have yet to figure out who’s going to take over when. The good thing is the two have shown flashes of what they can do together, and that should be a positive sign for the Mavs.