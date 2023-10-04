It's every man's dream to work for the least amount of time and be compensated with as much money as possible. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, when stripped of all his basketball genius and greatness, is just like all of humanity for real. Who could forget the time when, fresh off winning a championship, Jokic seemed almost offended that he wasn't yet allowed to go back home to Serbia because he still had championship parade duties to fulfill.

And Jokic, being consistent with the character he displays in front of the media, reaffirmed this persona he's putting up by basically saying that he disliked the extra work he had to put in by virtue of the Nuggets making a deep playoff run.

“Nah [this summer isn't the most fun I've ever had]. I think it's actually opposite. Because we played two and a half extra months,” the Nuggets star said in a hilariously deadpan manner while obviously holding back a huge smile, from 9NEWS Sports Denver via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Nikola Jokic on if this was the most fun he’s ever had in a summer: “Nah, I think it’s actually opposite… We played 2 and 1/2 extra months." 😂 (via @9NEWSSports)pic.twitter.com/UVMcKpaEwd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

As expected, Nikola Jokic's words did not sit well with some fans. Some fans believe that the two-time MVP has run jokes like these to the ground and that he needs to be more expressive of his love for the game of basketball like other greats such as Kobe Bryant, who made how hard he works a primary personality trait of his.

But the Nuggets star evidently loves basketball, and this is nothing but a hilarious facade that he puts up to, perhaps, lull others into thinking that he's not working as hard as other players are. It's just that Jokic recognizes that there's more to life than basketball and that Jokic, like most people, loves his home, especially when it's in Serbia that he tends to his beloved horses.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Nikola Jokic, despite having not touched a basketball all offseason long according to Jamal Murray, should be once again a nightmare for opposing defenses to slow down. And other title contenders, despite making huge roster upgrades, will have to recognize that the road to the championship still runs through the Nuggets.