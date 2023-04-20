Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is one of the best playoff performers in the history of the NBA. For those having any doubts, just look at his stats and the latest postseason milestone he has achieved.

Jokic played his 50th playoff contest on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished the showdown with a near triple-double of 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, all while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. He and Jamal Murray were just so hard to stop that not even a 41-piece from Anthony Edwards was enough to defeat them. Denver took the 2-0 series lead with the 122-113 win.

With his performance, Jokic became the first player in NBA history to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists through their first 50 career playoff games, per ESPN Stats & Info. Yes, that’s right. No player before Jokic has been that efficient in the playoffs–not even the best all-around guys like LeBron James or Magic Johnson.

While Nikola Jokic’s rim protection leaves much to be desired, it’s really hard to ask more from him considering how much he’s doing on all other areas of the floor. While the haters always point to his defense as a fatal flaw, the fact of the matter is he remains one of the most impactful players in the game today.

The Nuggets will go as far as Jokic can take them, and by the looks of it, the Serbian big man is more motivated than ever to make a deep postseason run.