A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Anthony Edwards had quite a night Wednesday, as he exploded for 41 points in Game 2 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for Edwards, not even a franchise-record performance was enough to prevent Minnesota from falling down a 2-0 hole in this series, as the Timberwolves suffered a 122-113 loss.

With his total output in Game 2, Anthony Edwards broke the franchise record for most points in a playoff game previously held by Sam Cassell. The former Minnesota point guard scored 40 points twice in a postseason game during his days with the Timberwolves in the early 2000s, including, interestingly enough, one against the Nuggets in 2004, per StatMuse. The Timberwolves won that game, though.

Anthony Edwards almost singlehandedly carried the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter in which he scattered 14 points with two 3-pointers. Overall, the former Georgia Bulldogs star shot 14-for-23 from the field and 6-for-10 from behind the arc to go with four assists, three blocks, two steals, and two rebounds in 32 minutes. With Karl-Anthony Towns struggling mightily on offense, Anthony Edwards was left to carry most of the burden in the scoring department. Towns bled for 10 points on just 3-for-12 shooting. It’s going to be extremely important for the Timberwolves for Edwards and Towns to simultaneously have good games if they are to survive the first round — or at least avoid getting swept by the Nuggets.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If anything, the Timberwolves will just have to hope that Anthony Edwards’ hands remain that hot when they host the Nuggets in a crucial Game 3 at home on Friday when Minessota looks to avoid a 3-0 deficit in the series.