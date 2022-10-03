Nikola Jokic is going to love Nuggets’ decision on 2020 first-rounder

The Denver Nuggets haven’t exactly made any landscape-shifting moves during the summer as they look to bounce back from an ultimately disappointing 2021-22 campaign. With both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expected to return this season, however, there’s still a lot to be excited about for this squad.

Nikola Jokic is still the centerpiece of this squad, and the front office is making sure that they continue to build around the reigning back-to-back MVP. Their latest move now comes in the form of picking up the fourth-year option of 6-foot-9 power forward Zeke Nnaji. This report comes via ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp.

Nnaji joined the Nuggets in 2020 as the 22nd overall pick in the draft. The former Arizona standout is no star, but he has played his role for the Nuggets over the past couple of seasons. Nnaji took a leap last year, as he established himself as a member of Michael Malone’s rotation. In 41 games played in 2021-22, Zeke averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.

Nnaji’s current deal ends in 2024, and it means a lot that the Nuggets decided to pick up the final year of his contract this early. As Woj said in his report, coach Malone has liked what he’s seen from the 21-year-old thus far, and this could mean that Zeke Nnaji could be in line for a bigger role in 2022-23.