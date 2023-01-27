The Denver Nuggets have been dealing with a slew of injuries of late, and unfortunately for them, it doesn’t seem like this is going to change when they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, among others, have popped up on the injury report again as the Nuggets seem like they’re going to be shorthanded yet again when they battle the Sixers.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Sixers

The good news for the Nuggets is that Jokic has been tagged as probable to play. The reigning back-to-back MVP sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks due to left hamstring tightness, but it now sounds like he’s going to be back in the lineup against Philly.

Sadly, we might not see the highly-anticipated battle between Jokic and Joel Embiid. The Sixers big man is himself questionable to play against the Nuggets with a foot injury. This would have been a battle between two of the top big men in the NBA today — and the top 2 contenders for last season’s MVP crown — but it doesn’t seem like we’re going to be treated with this intense matchup on Saturday night.

Jamal Murray, on the other hand, is also questionable to play for the Nuggets with a strained left hip. He too sat out Wednesday’s clash against the Bucks, and it appears that Murray is heading to a second straight game on the sidelines. However, Michael Porter Jr., who missed Denver’s last three games due to personal reasons, is not on the injury report and should be back in the lineup against the 76ers.

Finally, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is probable to play for the Nuggets, while Bruce Brown is questionable with a left knee injury.