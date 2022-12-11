By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic recorded more than just a triple-double during the Denver Nuggets’ Saturday win against the Utah Jazz. He also made history with a feat that has been seen just once in the last 25 years.

The Serbian giant finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as he helped the Nuggets survive the feisty Jazz, 115-110. Jokic also had one steal and four blocks as he made his presence felt on the defensive end as well.

With that incredible stat line, the Joker became just the second player in the last 25 seasons to have multiple 30-point triple-doubles while collecting four blocks. He joins LeBron James, who also has two of such games.

Overall since blocks started being recorded during the 1973-74 season, Jokic is the fifth player to have multiple games with such numbers. Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson lead the league with four each, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has two as well similar to Jokic and LeBron.

Nikola Jokic is already the king of triple-double among NBA big men, and his latest accomplishment should only further solidify his position as one of the greatest big men in the history of the game. While he is not overpowering his opponents like the centers of the past, he has certainly found his own way to dominate.

The Nuggets center is expected to break and create more records as the season progresses and as he continues in his career, so don’t be surprised if he surpasses Olajuwon on this unique triple-double feat in the very near future.