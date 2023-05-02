Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Denver Nuggets are a great all-around team, hence why they are the 1-seed in the Western Conference. However, they would not be half the team they are right now without their two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic.

What Jokic has been able to accomplish over the last few seasons is simply remarkable. On Monday night in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets star etched his name in NBA lore once again.

Playing a team-high 41 minutes, Jokic recoded 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, marking his third consecutive playoff game with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Jokic is just the fifth player in league history to do this, as he joins an illustrious list that includes: Kareem Abdul Jabbar (3x, high of three games), Wilt Chamberlain (2x, high as four games), Bill Russell (three games, 1962) & Tim Duncan (five games, 2003), per NBA History.

Nikola Jokic is the 5th player in NBA history to record 20+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 5+ AST in three consecutive Playoff games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3x, high of 3 games)

Wilt Chamberlain (2x, high of 4 games)

Bill Russell (3 Games, 1962)

Tim Duncan (5 Games, 2003)

Nikola Jokic (3… pic.twitter.com/inUgefUeKs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coming from behind to outscore the Suns 27-14 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, the Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead over the Suns, putting Denver just two wins away from their second trip to the Western Conference Finals in the last four seasons.

As long as he continues to dominate, Jokic and the Nuggets will be the team to beat not just in the Western Conference, but quite possibly the entire league.

While winning MVP awards is great, Nikola Jokic only cares about one thing: bringing a championship to the city of Denver. Up 2-0 in their series against the Suns, things are looking good for the Nuggets right now.

Jokic and the Nuggets will be back in action on Friday, April 5, as they travel to Phoenix to play the Suns in a very important Game 3.