One of the most defining narratives of the 2022-23 NBA season has been the heated MVP debate between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Jokic, who has won the past two MVP awards, has remained an elite, steadying force for the best team in the Western Conference. However, voter fatigue seems to have seeped into the awards discussion, which makes the Sixers star the likelier of the two to claim the prestigious individual acclaim.

Of course, any self-respecting professional would want to win as many accolades as they can to serve as validation of all their hard work. Jokic is no exception. He is a proud team player, someone who elevates his team towards great heights by virtue of his mere presence, and another MVP award would put him in even more rarefied air. But clearly, the Nuggets star has his sights set on something far greater than this accolade.

Speaking with reporters following the Nuggets’ 97-87 win over the Phoenix Suns to claim a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic seemed to throw his hands up in the air and accept whatever the result of the MVP race may be with the league set to announce the winner tomorrow.

“It is what it is,” Jokic said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

At the very least, this concession is an acknowledgement that the Nuggets star big man knows that a lot of the variables involved in determining the winner of the MVP is beyond his control. Nikola Jokic, after all, put up a season worthy of his third straight MVP win, although the narrative definitely slipped away from his favor.

Even then, Jokic has acknowledged in the past that winning the MVP isn’t the be-all, end-all of his season. He will be the first to admit that winning as a team is what’s most important to him. So if anything, the Nuggets star will be focusing his efforts on potentially winning a Finals MVP to cement his legacy even further.

For now, beating the Suns will be what’s on Jokic’s mind, and with the Nuggets up 2-0 and the Joker firing on all cylinders, there’s no reason to expect them to taper off anytime soon.