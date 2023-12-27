Bam Adebayo tips his hat off to the Joker

It's no secret that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is one of the most unstoppable players in today's league. With two regular season MVPs, a championship ring and a finals MVP to boot, Jokic has been a nightmare for opposing teams, particularly the big men who are tasked to guard him. One player who's been on the receiving end of Jokic's offensive arsenal is Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

When asked who he thinks is the toughest player to guard in the league, Adebayo tipped his hat off to the Joker, commending how the Serbian big man never resorts to flopping.

“(It's) gotta be the big fella. The Serbian,” Adebayo said, via The OGs Show. “The thing that I most like about him is he doesn't flop. Guys try to sell calls but other than that, he's not trying to get 16, 17 free throws. He's trying to get buckets.”

Jokic continues to rack up the numbers

Jokic is once again a frontrunner for this season's MVP race. In what looks like another dominant year in the making, the softspoken center currently averages a near triple-double of 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. So far, Jokic's efforts have resulted in the Nuggets sitting at number two in the Western Conference with a 22-10 record.

Going back to the podcast, Udonis Haslem chimed in, saying what he's seen from the Joker has been “unreal”

“That sh** is unreal man,” Haslem added. “I gotta take my glasses off to that guy. He doesn't jump, he doesn't run fast. You can't speed him up, you can't move him — like I don't know.”

For now, opposing teams can only hope that when they play the Nuggets, the other players misfire. Because at the moment, there seems to be no sign of Nikola Jokic slowing down.