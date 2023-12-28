ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are now 10-19, and 4-0 with Ja Morant on the court. They have played the Nuggets earlier this season, but Morant was still serving his suspension during the game. Nonetheless, the Grizzlies lost by four. Jaren Jackson Jr had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the team. Marcus Smart had 20 points while Desmond Bane had 15. In the loss, Memphis shot just 44 percent from the field, and 30.3 percent from three. For the game Thursday night, Morant is questionable as he battles an illness (not COVID).

The Nuggets are 22-10 this season, and they have now won five straight games. In their win against the Grizzlies earlier this season, the Nuggets got 22 points from both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic added 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the win. For the game Thursday night, the Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon as he recovers from a dog attack on Christmas day.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nuggets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are a much better team with Ja Morant on the court. They are 4-0 with him back, they average 12.4 more points, 3.9 more rebounds, 0.9 more assists, 3.2 more blocks, and they shoot 5.9 percent better from the field. Morant is a good player, but he is even better because he makes everyone better around him. As long as he plays, the Grizzlies are a threat to cover the spread.

Memphis has scored 118.0 points per game on their four-game win streak. This is the type of scoring they will have to do if they want to cover this spread. The Nuggets are capable of putting up big game, so the Grizzlies need to continue their scoring.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Firstly, the Grizzlies could be without Ja Morant in this game. That alone is enough to bet on the Nuggets. Memphis went 6-19 in the 25 games he was suspended, and they did just about everything worse. If he does sit out with his illness, the Nuggets should be an easy team to bet on.

Now, even with Morant playing, the Nuggets can cover this spread. Denver has Nikola Jokic, and that is just about all that needs to be said. Jokic can take games into his own hands, and he drops 30 points like it is nothing. He will be in the middle of the MVP conversation come April, and he will prove it in this game. If he has a good game, the Nuggets will cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. My pick is going to be based solely on Ja Morant playing. He is questionable, but we have seen multiple players play through an illness this season. With that said, I like the Grizzlies to cover this spread, and keep the game close.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +7.5 (-110), Over 224.5 (-110)