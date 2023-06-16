To say that Michael Malone enjoyed the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday would be a major understatement at this point. The veteran coach just bagged his first-ever NBA championship, and he celebrated it exactly as you would expect.

There were more than a few memorable Michael Malone moments from the historic parade. Another one that stood out was the 51-year-old taking a savage shot at anyone and everyone who opted not to vote for Nikola Jokic as this season's Most Valuable Player:

“You guys know he stat pads right?” Malone said. “You guys know he didn't win a third in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him.”

"You guys know he stat pads right? You guys know he didn't win a 3rd in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him." Nuggets coach Michael Malone taking some shots at media members who didn't vote for Nikola Jokic 👀pic.twitter.com/GQK0AQ55ew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

The MVP race between Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic was an extremely tight one. In the end, however, it was the Sixers big man who came away with the trophy, thereby snapping Jokic's streak to just two consecutive MVP titles. Michael Malone just wanted to remind everyone out there about what he clearly feels is a travesty, and there was no better time to do it than while the Nuggets were celebrating their championship.

I can say with complete certainty that for his part, Jokic is much happier now lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy as opposed to winning three straight MVP trophies. The Nuggets star puts a much higher regard on winning the ultimate prize as compared to individual accolades. The fact that he “lost” the Finals MVP trophy is a clear testament to this fact.