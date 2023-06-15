Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic cemented his claim as the best basketball player in the world. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and finished with an impressive 16-3 playoff run.

Jokic was named Finals MVP after he averaged 30.2 points on 58.3 percent shooting (42.1 percent from 3-point range), 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the series. He is becoming one of the best big men of all-time thanks to his passing and overall offensive talent.

Thursday, a viral video surfaced of Jokic's play as a kid. He dribbles the ball up the floor, attacks the offensive glass and passes in transition.

Rare footage of Nikola Jokic playing basketball as a kid‼️🃏 pic.twitter.com/rzlB4ldl1Z — Nuggets World 🌎 (@NuggetsWorldd) June 14, 2023

He seems to have never wavered from his strengths. Now, he's a champion.

Jokic's reign as the NBA's best player is not likely to end soon. The Nuggets have him, guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. under contract through 2024-25. Jokic has won two MVP awards and could win more thanks to his skill set.

Denver is also coached by Michael Malone, who has raised the Nuggets' core and wants to be around for more title runs.

Jokic grew up in a difficult situation. Shortly after he was born, the NATO bombed Serbia for 11 weeks. Jokic was raised in a two-bedroom apartment that he shared with his parents, brothers and grandmother.

“I remember things like sirens, bomb shelters, always turning off the lights,” Jokic said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “We practically lived in the dark. Even at like 9 a.m., everything was turned off.”

Earlier this week, Jokic and his family got to celebrate an NBA championship after a difficult season in their life. The Nuggets have their championship parade Thursday.