Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently picked up on something from the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat NBA Finals Game 2 affair that was likely missed by most viewers. Jamal Murray took the final shot of the game for Denver, ultimately missing what would have been a game-tying three-pointer. Green pointed out that Nikola Jokic clapped his hands after the shot, but Green thinks Jokic's clap wasn't about him wanting the basketball, per The Volume Sports.

"Jamal Murray had a shot to tie but he missed it… [Nikola Jokic] clapped his hand… But it was a clap like 'Ah he barely missed'… Wasn't like 'I should've gotten the ball." Draymond Green on what makes Jokic a great leader 💪 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/bAtfAI5lgq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“He (Jamal Murray) had a chance to tie it up and send it to overtime,” Green said. “But he step back, shot the ball and missed. And what you will see in most situations like that, with a lot of guys is they drop their head, they slump their shoulders. Joker (Nikola Jokic) clapped his hands. But it was a clap like ‘ah he barely missed'… wasn't like ‘I should've gotten the ball.'

“Shoulders did not drop a centimeter,” Green continued. “Body language did not change, and that's why they're in the NBA Finals.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Green believes Jokic's actions during that play demonstrate what kind of leader he is. Jokic isn't the most vocal player, but he leads by example. There's no question Nikola Jokic's talent has been crucial in helping the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals. However, Denver may not be where they are without his poise and demeanor.

In a lot of ways, the same can be said for Jamal Murray. He's another player who's regarded as a quality leader. Both Murray and Jokic, in addition to being stars on the court, understand that basketball is a team game and they implement an unselfish mentality as a result.

Denver will try to bounce back in Game 3 following their narrow Game 2 defeat versus the Heat.