Denver Nuggets fans are tired of the disparaging MVP narrative against Nikola Jokic being peddled by some members of the media. (*cough* Kendrick Perkins *cough*) Apparently, Joker’s teammates are sick of it, too.

With Nikola Jokic potentially in line for a third straight NBA MVP award, it’s no surprise there are those questioning how much he deserves it. As far as Nuggets wing Vlatko Cancar is concerned, the media needs to stop with the endless comparisons and criticisms and just let the man hoop, via the DNVR Nuggets podcast:

“Everytime you have an interview it’s like ‘Oh what do you think about Nikola winning the MVP?’ And all the stuff they say about him, it’s like guys can you please just shut the f**k up just for one second. Why are we talking about this, he’s already won two of them. I wish he wins 10 more, but I don’t think he needs to hear about this anymore. I don’t think he ever wanted to hear about it.”

“He just wants to win, and like I said [this is] putting unnecessary pressure on him. It’s like a broken tape recorder, having to repeat himself all the time,” Vlatko Cancar continued.

Despite all the heated arguments defending and a discrediting Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets star couldn’t care less about what others think. If not for the media obligations that NBA players must comply with, there’s little doubt that he’d be the farthest one from the press conference podium if he had the choice.