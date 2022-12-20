By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Western Conference matchup on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies own the top record in the West at (19-10) as they have just lost two games at home all season. After winning seven in a row, the OKC Thunder took down the Grizzlies last time out 115-109 as Dillon Brooks led the game with 32 points. Memphis proved they are for real last season when they finished as the 2nd seed and now look to improve off of a 50-win+ season.

After losing by 18 to the Los Angeles Lakers two games ago, the Nuggets responded with a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets last time out. Nikola Jokic had one of the greatest stat lines of all time finishing with 40 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. He shot 50% from the floor as dominated the game. Denver is 2nd in the West behind the Grizzlies with an (18-11) record and has a shot to become the top seed with a win tonight.

Here are the Grizzlies-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nuggets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-112)

Denver Nuggets: -1 (-108)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies don’t have any changes on the injury report as Desmond Bane and Danny Green remain out. As a team, the Grizzlies are 6th in the NBA in scoring at 116.2 points per game while also being 10th in the league in opposing points per game at 111.4. This team has done a good job of controlling the pace of games and playing the game they want to play. Even though Bane has only played in 12 games, this team contains three elite offensive players and it’s becoming four with the rise of Jaren Jackson Jr. as well.

Ja Morant was ejected from the last game against OKC for really just talking to a fan at the game. This was his second ejection of the season as the last came against the Minnesota Timberwolves a few weeks back. The Grizzlies still managed to keep themselves in it as Morant was actually having a poor game before the ejection. Thanks to Brooks, the Grizz only lost by six Saturday night. Morant is averaging 26.7 points per game which is 13th in the NBA. His 7.7 assists are 6th in the league. Expect the high-flyer to take out his rage on the Nuggets tonight.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are dealing with a good amount of injuries at the moment but most should be available for tonight. Nikola Jokic is the main player to keep an eye on as he is probable with a right knee contusion. After a career performance, while playing hurt, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be fine tonight. Michael Porter Jr., however, is doubtful but that is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action. Jamal Murray, Jeff Green, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all questionable for tonight but are expected to suit up.

Expect Jokic to put on another performance tonight. Steven Adams will primarily be defending him and that is no easy player to go up against on the offensive end. Adams averages 10.2 rebounds per game and is a big body to put on Jokic to try and contain him. The Nuggets will need Murray, Bones Hyland, and Aaron Gordon to have good games tonight offensively if they want to keep up with the Grizzlies. The Nuggets are right behind the Grizzlies at 115.8 points per game and allow 114.8.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of a very good game. I like the Grizzlies to respond with a win as the Nuggets are playing banged up (despite their recent success). I expect Morant to take out his frustration on the Nuggets in a high-scoring affair.

Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +1 (-112); Over 236.5 (-110)