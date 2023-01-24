The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, and there are questions about the status of center Nikola Jokic heading into the matchup. The two-time NBA MVP has been nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action in recent days.

According to Joel Rush of Forbes, the probability of Nikola Jokic playing in Tuesday’s game is still up in the air, and we might have to wait until game time for a definitive answer.

#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Bones Hyland and Peyton Watson are all listed as questionable. For the #Pelicans, Zion Wiliiamson & E.J. Liddell are out, Brandon Ingram is doubtful, and Naji Marshall is questionable. pic.twitter.com/4ol3KJPS4q — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 24, 2023

If Jokic does miss the game, it would be the third straight he has sat out because of the balky hamstring. Michael Porter Jr., another key player for the Nuggets, is also listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game in what could be a third straight MVP season for the Nuggets. In large part because of his production, Denver sits at the top spot of the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies entering Tuesday’s action.

Over the years, the center has been durable (to say the least) for the Nuggets, carrying a heavy load in the absence of Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. The trio hasn’t been together much over the past two seasons, and the time on the court together this season has been on-and-off.

If Jokic is going to miss a number of games, it’s definitely better to miss some in January than in April and May. In the meantime, the hope is his teammates can keep the Nuggets afloat.

Look for Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan to pick up the slack if Jokic is out.