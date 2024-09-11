Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA. Before Jokic, the NBA went through a phase where many of the best players were wings or guards. However, Jokic, along with Joel Embiid, has helped to bring the stardom of the big man back to the league. Jokic has been incredible throughout his career, but the Denver Nuggets star has especially stepped up during the playoffs, via StatMuse.

Jokic finds ways to dominate during the regular season and playoffs. In the postseason, though, Jokic takes his game to another level.

The Nuggets big man averaged 28.7 points per game on 54.5 percent field goal shooting during the 2024 postseason. He added 13.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per outing across 12 games.

As StatMuse revealed, Jokic has recorded just under 28 points per contest during his playoff career. It is worth noting that the veteran center has appeared in 80 postseason games. Jokic has been extremely consistent in the playoffs which is something many players struggle with.

Jamal Murray, Jokic's Nuggets teammate, is known as a player who performs much better in the postseason. He goes from a fringe All-Star to an MVP-caliber superstar once the regular season comes to an end. However, Nikola Jokic also tends to play his best basketball in the big moments.

Having Jokic and Murray on the same team will excite Nuggets fans. Denver should have an opportunity to compete for more championships with both stars leading the way moving forward.

Nuggets' 2024-25 outlook as Nikola Jokic prepares for another big season

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP Award winner, has earned the honor in three of the past four seasons. Jokic won the 2023-24 MVP following yet another impressive campaign. Again, the MVP is a regular season award, so it isn't as if Jokic is slacking before the playoffs. He just finds another gear once the postseason gets underway.

The Nuggets still feature no shortage of talent on the roster. As long as injuries don't play too much of a role, Denver is on track for another strong season. They fell short of their championship goal in 2023-24, so perhaps Jokic will have even more motivation heading into the new campaign.