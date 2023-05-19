A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Rui Hachimura had another big game for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The 25-year-old exploded in the first half for 17 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. He did well to keep the Lakers in this one, but ultimately, it was the Denver Nuggets who escaped with another hard-fought victory, 108-103, to secure a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

After his blazing first half, Hachimura was asked about his aggressive mindset entering this contest. At that point, the 6-foot-8 dropped a brutally honest truth bomb on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets:

“Just trying to attack to the rim. They don’t have a rim protector,” Hachimura said.

Lisa Salters: "What has felt good to you offensively?" Rui Hachimura: "Just trying to attack to the rim. They don't have a rim protector." 😳pic.twitter.com/j5YHDXiTYN https://t.co/uTPgpMFzp0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

Rui did not name any names, but it is clear that he was taking a shot at the Nuggets front court, which of course, is led by none other than former back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic. To be fair, Hachimura wasn’t really dissing Jokic and the Nuggets here. He was simply stating a fact that as he said, he learned from watching all the film on the Nuggets.

In spite of his lack of prowess as a rim protector, though, Jokic still put up another magnificent display in Game 2, logging another 23-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in 42 minutes of action. However, there’s no denying that Jamal Murray was the hero of the day for Denver as he exploded for a game-high 37 points on 6-of-14 from distance.

Rui Hachimura and the Lakers need to make some major adjustments heading into Game 3 in LA as they now face two must-win games at home to keep their season alive.