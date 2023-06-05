When it comes to absurd stat lines in NBA history from a center, the late Wilt Chamberlain has many of them. He's one of the top record holders in the NBA with several unreal accomplishments. But there's a few records even Chamberlain does not possess. With the NBA Finals underway between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has taken the liberty to set some records of his own. With Game 2 of the Finals underway, Jokic set another milestone that Chamberlain was unable to do. Jokic became the first center in NBA Playoffs history to accumulate at least 500 points and 100 assists in a single postseason run as per Sports Illustrated.

Nikola Jokic is the first center in NBA history to record 500+ points and 100+ assists in a single postseason pic.twitter.com/UBwSCVnvY8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2023

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 27 points, ten rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one blocked shot. He shot 8-12 from the field and 10-12 from the free-throw line. As of publication, Jokic had 35 points, ten rebounds and three assists in Game 2. He was shooting 13-24 from the field, 2-5 from the three-point line and 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Jokic has been averaging 29.8 points per game, 13.1 rebounds, a league-leading 10.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 47.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point shooting percentage is a playoff career-high.

The series is very far from over and the Heat had a lead as of publication, but Jokic has to be considered the very early frontrunner for the Finals MVP Award.