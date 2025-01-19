The Denver Nuggets will be facing the Orlando Magic, and it's uncertain if their star player will be on the court. Nikola Jokic is listed on the injury report with a right elbow sprain, something that he has been dealing with for the past few games, as well as an illness.

Jokic continues to show that when he's on the court, he's one of the most dominant players in the league and nobody can stop him. He's missed a few games this season because of several reasons, and the Nuggets have tried to stay afloat without their leader. Hopefully, if he isn't able to go, the Nuggets can still weather the storm.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Magic

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable against the Magic, which means he'll be more than likely on the court for the Nuggets. The Nuggets' center is once again having an MVP season, averaging 30.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he won the award again.

Players and coaches around the league continue to give Jokic his flowers, and the most recent person was Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

“You can double him, you can play him straight up,” Kidd said after their game against the Nuggets. “His passing ability and his offensive rebounding ability is something that's, you know, is at a very high level for a seven-footer. The passing, yes, but I think he doesn't get enough credit when he shoots it, he always comes up with the rebound. The opponent never comes up with the rebound… I think that's just how smart his basketball I.Q. is, understanding that if he does miss it he knows where it's gonna go.”

As long as Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets will always have a chance to win any game that's in front of them.