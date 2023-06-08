The first player that comes to mind when you consider the Denver Nuggets has got to be Nikola Jokic. The fact that this man has won back-to-back MVP titles means that he deserves this recognition. Moreover, there is also no doubt that the 28-year-old is the best player on his team, and he's proven just that throughout the Nuggets' amazing NBA Playoffs run.

Be that as it may, Nikola Jokic is not your typical team leader. In fact, the 6-foot-11 center is more than happy to deflect that praise/role to teammate Jamal Murray, who himself has been one heck of a postseason run as well. Jokic could not agree any more:

“He's playing phenomenal, I think the whole playoffs,” Jokic said of Murray. “We’re just following him. He’s a really good leader, his energy is amazing, and we are just following.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re just following him. He’s a really good leader, his energy is amazing, and we’re just following.” Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray’s impact throughout this years’ playoffs 💯 pic.twitter.com/5BBg1IJUlh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Regardless of his stature with the squad, the fact that Nikola Jokic is still more than willing to concede the leadership role — or at least part of it — to a guy like Jamal Murray is truly admirable. This man really puts the good of the team first, and this season, this selfless attitude has paid dividends for both Jokic and the Nuggets.

After their massive NBA Finals Game 3 victory against the Miami Heat, Denver is now just two wins away from the ultimate prize. They've never won a championship in the past, and if they get to achieve this historic feat this season, there's no denying that they have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to thank for that.