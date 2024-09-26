The Denver Nuggets are getting ramped up for the season as they had their Media Day, and people are excited to see what they're going to do this season. One of those people who are excited is Nikola Jokic, which may come as a surprise to some. When asked when things get interesting for him in the NBA, Jokic gave an interesting answer.

“Just because I don’t smile [and] don’t laugh doesn’t mean I’m not excited… I'm excited. I just don't show it,” Jokic said.

There's a hilarious narrative that has gone around that Jokic doesn't have much fun when playing, and when he wins awards such as MVP, he doesn't show much excitement. With that answer alone, Jokic is tearing down that narrative, saying that he actually does have fun.

What will Nikola Jokic, Nuggets do this season?

The Denver Nuggets' season ended earlier than they probably expected last year when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals. During the offseason, they lost one of their key players, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and questions arose on how they would replace his production. Along the way, Jamal Murray was signed to a contract extension, and Russell Westbrook was probably their biggest free agent signing in the offseason.

Despite questions surrounding how they will perform, the Nuggets still have one of the best players in the world, and he'll do whatever he can to lead them to success. With leading the Serbia team to a bronze medal during the Paris Olympics, Jokic may be more motivated to get the Nuggets to the Finals once again. ‘

Whether he does it with a smile or not, we all know now that Jokic is excited for the season to start, and it'll be interesting to see if he will have another MVP year for the season.