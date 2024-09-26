While one of Nikola Jokic's new teammates, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, enters his 16th NBA season, Denver Nuggets' reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic is entering his tenth. Westbrook doesn't want a triple-double battle with Jokic in 2024-25, just as Jokic is sick and tired of the league's annual media day. One decade into his NBA career, Jokic expressed his displeasure while answering the first question asked on Thursday. The Joker responded honestly in a video posted to the Nuggets' X, formerly Twitter.

“Every year, it's the same thing, and I don't know why we're doing it every year,” Jokic said. “Everything is the same. Completely the same thing.”

One thing that has changed is Jokic's new facial hair. He grew a beard during the offseason, which Nikola says is temporary.

“I need more compliments. More compliments,” Jokic said. “Yes, that's changed, but it's going to go probably away pretty soon.”

Adding a future Hall of Fame point guard to the roster is also a change of course for Jokic and the Nuggets. Westbrook, the 2018 MVP, joins forces with the three-time MVP (2021, 2022, 2024) as Denver will look to make its second Finals appearance in two years.

After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic and Reggie Jackson signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers — two members of the 2023 champion Nuggets squad— Jokic pushed for the Nuggets to sign Westbrook over the summer. Jokic wanted Westbrook as his teammate, per DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

“I've been told that Nikola Jokic actually has been pushing behind the scenes to get Westbrook to Denver,” Wind said. “I've been told that Nikola Jokic wants Westbrook in Denver. He wants to play with him. It's not the first time he's wanted to play with him.”

Michael Malone defends Nuggets' Russell Westbrook signing

Along with Nikola Jokic, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is also excited to have Russell Westbrook on his team. Malone addressed the signing at Nuggets media day on Thursday while highlighting an underrated facet of Westbrook's game and justifying his importance to this year's team.

“I think when people talk about Russell Westbrook, no one really mentions defense,” Malone said. “They mention how quick he is, how explosive he is, the rebounding, the playmaking,” Malone said. “When we went back and watched as a staff, his defense last year with the Clippers, end of games he was on the opposing team's best player every night.”

The Nuggets will face the Boston Celtics in their first preseason game on October 4 in Abu Dhabi.