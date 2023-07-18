Nikola Jokic looked like a man on a mission in the Denver Nuggets' recently concluded championship run. Well, it was mission accomplished for the former back-to-back MVP as he majestically led Denver to its first-ever title in the history of the franchise.

One of the highlights of the Nuggets' historic run has got to be their Western Conference Finals sweep against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Former Denver guard Bruce Brown, who recently signed with the Indiana Pacers via NBA free agency, has now shed some light on Jokic's mindset during that series. Apparently, the Serbian came into that one with a bit more fire in his belly:

“I think that series for us was more personal than any other series,” said the former Nuggets stud. “… I've never seen Nikola speak on the court. He wasn't talking s**t but he was into the game. He was playing no games. Like he has something to prove — that he the best player in the world.”

The media was captivated by the Lakers throughout their improbable postseason run as well as the fact that LeBron was playing out of his mind yet again. Despite the fact that the Nuggets dominated LA in the West Finals, the storylines still centered around the Lakers. Perhaps this is what drew Jokic's ire. The fact that he was playing against James had to give him extra motivation as well. After all, as Brown revealed, Nikola was out to prove that he was the top player in the NBA — bar none.