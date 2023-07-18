Indiana Pacers guard Bruce Brown revealed which team was the toughest for the Denver Nuggets during the playoffs last season.

Brown was a key part of the Nuggets team that defeated the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat to win a first-ever championship.

However, the 26-year-old had a surprising response when asked what the toughest series of the championship run was.

“Honestly, I would say our toughest series was Minnesota,” Brown said in a recent appearance on Tidal League. “Ant and them, it was always like that — they just had…a big ass team. Good players, Mike Conley, KAT, Ant.”

It's certainly a surprising answer as while Minnesota notably stole a game, Ant Edwards and company were eventually no match for the Nuggets who took the first-round series 4-1.

So if the Timberwolves were the toughest, what about the Suns team consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton that notably won two games against the Nuggets?

“Phoenix was just blowouts each game,” Brown said.

And while the Lakers series had close games even though it ended up being a sweep, Brown revealed the Nuggets were never really worried about losing throughout the series.

Even with the Lakers going on hot streaks.

“It never felt like we were gonna lose any game,” Brown added of the Lakers. “Even when they went on a little run, all series hitting threes, it never felt like we were gonna lose.”

Some might view it as cockiness, but in the end, the Nuggets were just that good during the postseason.