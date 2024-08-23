Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic purchased Rolex watches as gifts for the Serbian national team members who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games and secured the bronze medal, as reported by Blic.

The Rolex model Jokic selected for his teammates is priced at $32,500 each. Altogether, the Nuggets center spent $375,500 on eleven watches.

The Denver Nuggets' star is entering the second year of his five-year, $276 million contract.

It was indeed a generous gesture by Jokic, marking a memorable Olympic tournament for Serbia with a special gift for his teammates.

Nikola Jokic's incredible Olympics

During this Olympic run, Jokic made history by becoming the first player ever to lead the tournament in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

After nearly toppling Team USA in the semifinals and coming just minutes away from securing a spot in the gold medal game against France, Serbia couldn’t close the deal.

However, Serbia bounced back strongly in the bronze medal game, defeating reigning world champions Germany 93–83.

Jokic delivered an impressive performance, recording a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, ensuring a podium finish for his team.

For Nikola Jokic, it was his second Olympic medal, following the silver he earned with Serbia at the 2016 Rio Games. Atlanta Hawks wing, Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 16 points, was also part of that team.

This victory also avenged their previous loss to Germany in the FIBA World Cup held in Manila.

Jokic posted averages of 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game during the Paris Olympics.

Although a few of Jokic's Olympic teammates are in the NBA, most of them play professionally elsewhere.

Serbians in the NBA

One of Jokic’s teammates, Aleksa Avramović, was nearly flawless from beyond the arc against Team USA, drawing notable interest from NBA teams.

His proficiency with three-pointers caught the attention of the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers, who were particularly keen on his skills.

Although Avramović had the opportunity to use an NBA exit clause, he chose to remain in Europe. Despite interest from the Atlanta Hawks, no formal offer materialized, leading him to continue his career overseas.

Avramović averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals across six Olympic games. This bronze medal was his second with the national team, following a silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Another one of Jokic’s teammates and close friend, Vasilije Micic, now with the Charlotte Hornets, could potentially land with the Nuggets. However, Denver might hesitate due to the salary cap considerations.

“With a salary of $7.7 million this season and an $8.1 million team option in 2025-26, Vasilije Micić continues to be mentioned as a potential down-the-road trade target for Denver given Micic's close relationship with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić,” according to a report from Marc Stein.

Jokic, who averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, recently earned his third MVP award in four seasons. Despite his stellar performance, the Nuggets fell to Minnesota in seven games during the second round, ending their title defense campaign.

The Joker will remain the centerpiece for the Nuggets for the foreseeable future, delivering precise passes from the high post and setting up his teammates for success.