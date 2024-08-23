Will Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, who are known for their friendship in addition to being NBA superstars, ever join forces in the league? And if so, will it be with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets or elsewhere? Well, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki unsurprisingly would prefer for it to occur in Dallas, via Cesare Milanti of eurohoops.net.

“I hope that would be in Dallas,” Nowitzki said recently. “I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If now the best players in the world. They both have a great relationship with each other, they respect each other and like each other genuinely. They spend time with each other. I’m not sure, but of course, we want Luka in Dallas as long as we can.

“Hopefully, he finishes his career there, but I love Jokic’s game, how he plays the game with passion, and the skill level as a big is unbelievable. They’re both incredible players.”

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic's friendship

Doncic and Jokic's friendship is strong. It is also quite entertaining as the two often act like brothers whenever they are around one another. The Mavs and Nuggets stars have consistently found ways to hilariously taunt one another during NBA All-Star Weekend, leading to some memorable moments.

Again, they also happen to be two of the best players in the NBA. In fact, one could even make the argument that Jokic and Doncic are the two best players in the league right now. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo may have something to say about that. Nevertheless, Doncic and Jokic have been “incredible players,” as Nowitzki said.

So is there a realistic path to Jokic joining Doncic in Dallas?

Could the Mavs add Jokic?

The Nuggets obviously have no plans of moving on from Jokic. They are playing to win a championship so rebuilding is currently off the table. Jokic is also under contract through the 2027-28 season (player option in 2027-28).

Doncic, meanwhile, is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign and he has a player option in 2026-27. Dallas would love to sign the 25-year-old to an extension at some point, however.

Jokic will be 32 years old at the end of his deal. He will likely still be among the best players in the league at that point. Doncic will only be 28 years old that season.

Of course, Dallas would have to make it work from a financial standpoint. Luka Doncic is going to earn a maximum deal. Kyrie Irving would be in his mid-30's by then and he has a player option for the 2025-26 season. Irving has seemingly enjoyed playing in Dallas so far, but there are no guarantees that he will still be with the Mavericks by 2027-28.

The Mavericks will want to ensure that Doncic has at least one or two stars alongside him. The idea of adding Jokic could catch their attention.

For now, Doncic and Jokic will place their focus on leading their teams during the upcoming 2024-25 season.