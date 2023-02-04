The NBA season is nearing the trade deadline, and the MVP race is a close one. There are many candidates worthy of the award, as players are putting up great numbers. February 9th is the trade deadline, and it will be interesting to see what teams make moves and how that affects the MVP race. With that said, here are the NBA MVP Power Rankings ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

1. Nikola Jokic

It’s not easy to be the frontrunner for MVP after winning it back-to-back, but that’s what Nikola Jokic has done. Jokic is putting up another insane season, averaging 25 points per game, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. He is shooting 63.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

Jokic has also led his Denver Nuggets team to 1st place in the Western Conference at 36-16. The West is in a tight race, with many teams fighting for playoff spots. However, Jokic and the Nuggets have been able to dominate in the West and have a comfortable 1st place lead.

Jokic is one of the best players in the league, putting up a triple-double as a center on efficient shooting splits. With those numbers paired with his team’s success, he is leading the MVP race and could win his 3rd straight MVP award.

2. Joel Embiid

Right behind Jokic is another superstar center in the league, Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the most dominant players around and one of the toughest players to guard. The six-time All-Star is having the best season of his career and has come in 2nd place for MVP behind Jokic the last two seasons.

Embiid is tired of coming up just short, but as of today, he is in the same spot. However, he has narrowed the race of late, with the 76ers on the rise to 33-17, putting them in 3rd in the Eastern Conference. Embiid also put up a monster performance against Jokic on January 28th, finishing with 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. He hit the dagger stepback three over Jokic.

This game in a matchup against Jokic strengthens Embiid’s case. On the season, he is averaging a league-leading 33.5 points per game, along with 10.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from behind the arc.

Embiid may be 2nd in the NBA MVP Power Rankings, but it’s close, and he could overtake Jokic soon.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an elite two-way player and has been on a roll of late. Antetokounmpo has scored 50 or more points in two of the last three games and has led the Bucks to 2nd place in the East at 35-17.

The two-time MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year is very much in the race to win the award. This season, he is averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 53.6 percent. The fact is Antetokounmpo is always in the MVP race, with his top-tier play on both ends of the floor. If Milwaukee can jump to the one seed and Antetokounmpo keeps up his recent play, he could overtake Jokic and Embiid.

4. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been a dynamic player since entering the league, and he keeps getting better. Doncic is the lone star in Dallas, as he has led the Mavericks to 4th in the West at 28-25. Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from downtown.

The 23-year-old is in the NBA MVP Power Rankings mix, but it could be difficult for him to win the award. Doncic doesn’t have a co-star, which is both a benefit and a downfall. He is able to put up more scoring numbers. However, it won’t be easy to keep the Mavs as a top-four seed.

The West race is as tight as could be, and if the Mavs fall, Doncic’s MVP case will as well.

5. Jayson Tatum

While Jayson Tatum is having a great season, he falls to 5th place on the NBA MVP Power Rankings ladder. While Tatum has led his Celtics to the best record in the league at 37-15, it is not enough to put him above other candidates.

Boston has a phenomenal all-around team, which has helped them earn the best record, but weakened Tatum’s case compared to other candidates. This season, Tatum is averaging 31.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 46.8 percent and 35.7 percent from three-point land.

Tatum still has a good chance, but he will have to go on a dominant run to end the season.

The MVP race is a good one, with many players deserving of the award. It will be interesting to see how the trade deadline changes the landscape of the race.