As expected, the Denver Nuggets are retaining their young core for another year by exercising team options for the 2025-26 season on Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Julian Strawther.

The trio was already signed for the upcoming 2024-25 season, with each expected to make significant contributions for the Nuggets, providing much-needed youthful energy.

Before Braun likely steps into a full-time starting role, Watson takes on a key reserve position, and Strawther enters his second year, the deadline for exercising rookie-scale contract options was nearing. On Thursday, GM Calvin Booth announced that the deals were completed ahead of the deadline.

All three moves were anticipated, as Denver will need cost-effective rotation players next season with Jamal Murray's max contract extension set to increase payroll, and a possible Aaron Gordon extension also in play. With Braun, Watson, and Strawther still on rookie contracts, they provide crucial balance to the team's cap-heavy roster.

The Denver Nuggets keeping their young core

The Nuggets now have $199.48 million allocated in salary to 13 players for the 2025-26 season, which includes three contracts with player options.

Braun's projected cap hit is estimated to be $4.9 million, while Watson's is anticipated to be $4.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Strawther's is a third-year option, indicating that his contract includes an additional team option after the 2025-26 season. His projected cap hit for next season is expected to be $2.7 million.

Watson and Braun have already shown they can thrive in the NBA, with Braun making his mark during the NBA Finals. Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-6 Kansas product has played in 158 games for the Nuggets, posting averages of 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 17.9 minutes per game.

At 23, Braun has already competed in 31 playoff games, including 19 of the 20 games in the Nuggets' 2023 Championship run. His stellar performance came in Game 3 of the Finals, when he scored 15 points in Miami—an unforgettable moment for a rookie. The Nuggets selected him 21st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, right after he helped lead the Jayhawks to a national championship.

Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther being vital cogs in the Nuggets machine

Just nine picks after Braun, the Nuggets selected Watson. After displaying potential in his rookie year and breaking out in his second season, the 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 103 games for Denver. He's averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game.

Much like Christian Braun is expected to join the starting lineup alongside the team's core four, Peyton Watson is poised to step into a more prominent role this season, with a focus on his exceptional defense. The ultra-athletic 21-year-old emerged as one of the top rim protectors among non-centers last season.

Both Braun and Watson bring skills that complement Nikola Jokic, making them a natural fit in Denver's lineup.

Meanwhile, Strawther has yet to fully demonstrate his abilities in the NBA but showed promise during his rookie season before dealing with an injury. The 6-foot-7 guard was drafted 29th overall by Denver in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Over his first 50 NBA games, the 22-year-old averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Julian Strawther is expected to serve as an important shooter and key role player in his second season.

Braun and Watson will enter restricted free agency after the 2025-26 season, while Strawther will not be eligible for restricted free agency until after the 2026-27 season.