The Denver Nuggets have lost five of their last six games, and the haters are having a field day.

Fresh off their latest loss, a 116-110 defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday, opposing fans let the Nuggets have it on social media.

It’s not just the fact that the Nuggets are losing, but that they are losing to inferior opponents on-paper. Of the five losses, three of them came against teams with a losing record (Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs). The Spurs also currently hold the worst record in the West at 18-52.

Once a lock to secure the top seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, Denver’s latest skid makes things a little more interesting.

The white hot Sacramento Kings, seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2005-2006 season, have won 12 of their last 14 games and now sit four games back of the Nuggets. The two teams will play one another on April 9, the final day of the regular season. The Memphis Grizzlies also sit four games behind the Nuggets in the West.

With three weeks left in the regular season, time is slightly on Denver’s side. Things need to turn around quickly though for the Nuggets if they want to carry any sort of momentum into the postseason.

Not only has Denver’s chances for the one-seed possibly taken a hit, Nikola Jokic’s quest for his third straight NBA MVP award is quickly derailing.

After spending most of the season at the top of most sportsbooks in terms of MVP odds, Jokic has since been surpassed by Joel Embiid on FanDuel as the favorite for the league’s top individual honor.

The Nuggets have 11 games left in the regular season to right the ship and gear up for a potential title run.