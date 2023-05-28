Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics series going all the way, Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley couldn’t help but highlight how beneficial it is for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have been on a break since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. It has been almost a week since then, but their opponents for the NBA Finals haven’t been decided yet. Initially, it looked like the Heat were going to face Denver for the Larry O’Brien trophy after taking a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics have since erased that advantage. Now, Boston and Miami are going to play in Game 7 this coming Monday.

Beverley said that the Nuggets are seemingly in a mini All-Star break, which should only keep them really fresh for the Finals.

“Denver on a Low-Key All-Star break. They gonna be fresh,” Patrick Beverley shared.

True enough, the rest advantage will be huge for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. After all, with the NBA Finals set for June 1, it means the winner of the Heat-Celtics series won’t have much turnaround time.

Any health issues that the Nuggets were dealing with have probably been resolved by now as well.

Of course there have been talks about how teams and players coming off from such extended breaks tend to be rusty in their first game back. However, it’s wrong to write off a Nuggets team that is just simply deadly when they are healthy. For a team that rarely relies on athleticism and is more focused on game-planning, the break has certainly been helpful for them.