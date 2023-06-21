Nikola Jokic did it. He achieved what very few other superstars ever have and ever will in their respective careers when he led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title this past season. It was a majestic feat, no doubt, and one that has earned high praise from in and around the NBA.

Count Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett as one of Jokic's fans. KG, however, also took notice of how Jokic has been acting since winning his first chip. According to Garnett, the way the Nuggets big man has reacted to his title win is unlike anything KG has ever seen in the past:

“Joker looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I've ever seen,” Garnett said.

It's as if Nikola Jokic's demeanor hasn't changed since becoming an NBA champion. It's an undeniably gargantuan achievement for the former back-to-back MVP, but at this point, Jokic has chosen to remain as humble as he was before winning a title. Kevin Garnett, who himself has had a taste of winning the biggest prize in professional basketball, could not be more impressed.

If anything, this championship will probably only change Jokic in that he's only going to be hungrier for another title. So long as he's at the helm in Denver, the Nuggets will still be one of the favorites to win another chip. However, regardless of how many titles he wins, Jokic will probably remain to be the humble dude that he is today.