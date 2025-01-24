The debate over the NBA's current best big man has a clear winner, according to Shaquille O'Neal. In a recent broadcast of Inside the NBA, the legendary center cut through the endless comparisons and speculation by confidently naming Nikola Jokic as the best big man in the league today.

It is not a brand-new sentiment. But when The Diesel puts forth an opinion like this, everyone ought to take notice.

Shaquille O'Neal names Nikola Jokic the best big man in the NBA

At halftime during a dominant performance by the Denver Nuggets against the Philadelphia 76ers, O'Neal made the bold proclamation: “Joker, no matter what happens, is the best big man in the league by far. Period. Nobody else in the conversation.”

This bold statement carries significant weight, as it comes from one of the most legendary centers in basketball history.

Jokic's recent performance certainly backs up O'Neal's praise. Against the 76ers, he recorded another triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 30 minutes. Even more remarkable, Jokic did not have to play in the fourth quarter, as he had already recorded a triple-double and the Nuggets had a firm hold on the lead.

What sets Jokic apart, according to O'Neal, is his unique skill set.

“He can do both, when he needs to go inside, he can do that. When he needs to go outside, he does that too,” said O'Neal. “He’ll go down as one of the best. He plays the right way. I respect the man a lot.”

After the Nuggets win, O'Neal presented Jokic with a custom “Big Man Alliance” championship belt, a gesture that drew a rare smile from the typically reserved Serbian player.

Expand Tweet

Jokic just recorded his 13th triple-double of the season. He's firmly placed himself at the top of the MVP ladder along with Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Statistically, Jokic is having the best season of his career. He's averaging a triple-double and outpacing his three prior MVP-winning seasons.

With each passing season, Jokic is redefining what it means to be a great big man in modern basketball. He's shown no signs of slowing down, and he appears well-positioned to cement his legacy as one of the greatest big men in NBA history.