As new Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook prepares for the upcoming season and first in his current stint, there is no doubt that he bring a wealth of experience to a team that has already experienced success at the highest level. With fans locking in their record predictions for the Nuggets with Westbrook, he spoke on Denver's media day to touch on many aspects involving his career and upcoming season.

There is no doubt that Westbrook has been one of the more polarizing NBA players in recent memory resulting in negative fan reactions. However, Westbrook said Thursday that he takes it as a “sign of respect” which was the mentality that the late, great Kobe Bryant had as mentioned by the 35-year old star.

“I don't know if it's public enemy number one,” Westbrook said. “I think, this is how I look at it. Over my course of my career, a lot of I've been booed and all that stuff everywhere else, but I take it a sign of respect, just like the late Kobe Bryant, when people boo you, they understand it's a level of respect, and it's a reason. If people don't say anything, then you should be worried. And for me, I take it as a level of respect, and I'm grateful now to be a part of the loud and yell and screaming, and my job is to make them scream louder and have fun and enjoy the game.”

Russell Westbrook speaks on why he chose to play with the Nuggets

Westbrook signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Nuggets back in late July which brought in another facilitator and playmaker to the team. He also joins a possible contender after they won the NBA Finals back in 2022 after beating the Miami Heat in five games as Westbrook talks about the culture and winning pedigree they have.

“Just the culture. Looking out, you know, from the outside looking in, the team has always been at the top of the Western Conference,” Westbrook said. “You know, always in the hunt to win a championship, always play the right brand of basketball. I'm always, you know, at this stage of my career, looking to play the right way, regardless of the wins or losses, understanding that playing the proper brand of basketball allows everyone to kind of get involved, allows team to grow and also allows you to be the winner at the highest level and the Nuggets, you know, has been doing that for years, and I'm grateful to be here.”

While coming to the Nuggets seems like an easy decision, big-man DeAndre Jordan also shared what he told Westbrook in his recruiting pitch which involved a humorous NSFW statement.

“I told him [to] just get his a*s over here. We needed him to come here and play [with the Nuggets].”

Denver opens up the preseason on Friday, Oct. 4 as they take on the Boston Celtics and eventually the regular season on Oct. 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.