The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals in decisive fashion, taking four out of five games from the Miami Heat. During the Larry O'Brien trophy presentation ceremony, Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke was asked to give his thoughts on the victory; unfortunately, an awkward exchange between him and Lisa Salters is now viral on the internet, reports Uproxx's Robby Kalland.

Stan Kroenke looked to have some trouble speaking into the microphone and then tried to speak into Salters' ear. However, he was unable to find the words to express himself and essentially mumbled his way out of the question. For such a dynamic owner, it wasn't the smoothest of responses.

Kroenke has had quite the last few years with the success of the teams he owns. Along with the Nuggets, Kroenke owns the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and the 2022 Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, so he really is on quite the run of success. It is unfortunate that he now will probably be known by a portion of the internet for this moment with Lisa Salters.

In the end, Kroenke probably couldn't care less about any type of awkward moment like this. He is now a champion in three major US sports, and nothing will ever be able to take that away from him.

Stan Kroenke will now join the rest of Nuggets nation and spend the next week celebrating an incredible season and an NBA Finals victory. While the internet pokes fun at this awkward exchange, Kroenke will revel in the fact that he is a world champion.