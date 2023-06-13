When Thomas Bryant asked to be traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers, he expressed his dissatisfaction over his minutes. Of course things didn't improve for him with the Denver Nuggets, as his playing time even decreased. Making matters worse, in the NBA Finals where he has yet to play significantly, DeAndre Jordan has been chosen over him.

In Game 5 against the Miami Heat, Lakers Twitter couldn't help but troll Bryant after Jordan was given more playing time over him. The former LA big man had only played 29 seconds in the NBA Finals–occurring during Game 3 of the series–while Jordan got three minutes in the first half alone of Monday's game.

Of course it came as a surprise some since Bryant is younger and seems to be a better choice than the 35-year-old Jordan. Regardless of the Nuggets' reasoning for the choice, though, the LA faithful had a field day mocking the 25-year-old.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the development:

Sir DeAndre Jordan is playing in the NBA Finals over Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/F2AgJZXSZb — Cream Jabbar 🐸 (@CreamyJabbar21) June 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deandre Jordan got finals minutes before Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/5O5L6kREmK — x – Kenny (@Kennyduhballern) June 13, 2023

does this mean thomas bryant minutes pic.twitter.com/TobkxShQMH — liam (@MurphyMVP) June 13, 2023

😭😭😭😭Deandre Jordan is playing over Thomas Bryant — Lakers4Life (@Lakers4Life2022) June 13, 2023

Regardless if Thomas Bryant gets more playing time over DeAndre Jordan or not, the important thing is the Nuggets are really close to winning the NBA title. Should they be able to close out the Heat, they would be able to take their first championship.

Lakers fans can keep trolling and mocking Bryant, but at least he could call himself a champion. Not to mention that they would have done so after sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Now, who would be laughing at that point?